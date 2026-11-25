The Brief A resident of Many, Louisiana, claimed a $3 million top prize in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 500X Loteria Spectacular. The winning ticket was bought at Save A Step 9 on Meadow Parkway in League City. The winner chose to remain anonymous.



A lucky Louisiana resident walked into a League City convenience store and walked out with a lottery ticket worth millions.

$3 million Texas Lottery prize claimed

What we know:

According to the Texas Lottery, someone from Many, Louisiana, bought a 500X Loteria Spectacular scratch ticket with a top prize of $3 million.

The winning ticket was bought at Save A Step 9, which is located on Meadow Parkway in League City, just west of Kemah.

This is the third of four top prizes available in the scratch ticket game. 500X Loteria Spectacular offers more than $313.4 million in total amount of prizes up for grabs.

What we don't know:

The winner elected to remain anonymous when claiming the prize.