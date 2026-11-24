The Brief Clear Lake-based, AEXA Aerospace, is rolling out life-sized AI virtual assistants in airports and hospitals. One of the holographic agents is stationed in Terminal E at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, aimed at helping international travelers navigate the terminal in dozens of languages. The platform has launched in the Texas Medical Center with plans to debut at MD Anderson Cancer Center next year.



The next time you walk into a Houston airport terminal or hospital, you might be greeted by a life-sized artificial intelligence hologram.

Clear Lake-based, AEXA Aerospace, a company that originally developed hologram technology for astronauts aboard the International Space Station, is now bringing those hyper-realistic virtual agents down to earth to help everyday travelers and patients navigate busy facilities.

On duty at Bush Intercontinental Airport

One of the life-sized virtual assistants is already stationed inside Terminal E at George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Launched in June to help international World Cup travelers find their flights and baggage, the unit is designed to assist visitors in dozens of languages.

"Instead of talking to Alexa or Siri or a chatbot, we believe the future of AI is presence — so you can talk with a person like a real person," said Fernando De La Peña, CEO and President of AEXA Aerospace.

Expanding into the Texas Medical Center

Beyond travel hubs, AEXA Aerospace is rolling out virtual agents to help patients check in and families navigate large medical campuses. The technology has already launched in the Texas Medical Center, with plans to deploy AI holograms at MD Anderson Cancer Center next year.

To bring the platform into commercial spaces, AEXA partnered with Houston-based tech integration company, Innovati Inc., to roll out the holograms across the private sector.

"One of the hospitals, when they saw it for the first time, they said, 'This is amazing because we are understaffed, first of all — we don’t have people after hours,'" said Alex Valadez, business development director at Innovati Inc. "We need people to be in the corridor, very long distances, because they don’t have that employee. So we are providing a tool that is an extra tool for the humans."

What's next: Sports, entertainment, and history

According to AEXA Aerospace, airports and hospitals are just the beginning. The company is expanding the platform — called HoloConnect AI — into sports, hospitality, education, and entertainment venues, as well as museums where visitors can step up to historical figures for what feels like a face-to-face conversation.

In September, AEXA demonstrated that capability inside Vanderbilt Hall at New York's Grand Central Terminal through a collaboration with the House of Vanderbilt and Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio. During the showcase, Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin interacted directly with life-size holographic AI portrayals of figures from her family’s history.