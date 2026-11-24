The Brief Houston police are responding to a deadly shooting in the Third Ward area near Beulah Street. At this time, officials say two men are dead and two others were taken to the hospital. It is unknown what led up to the shooting and how the people involved are connected.



Two men are dead and two more are in the hospital after a shooting at a home in Houston's Third Ward on Tuesday, authorities say.

2 dead, 2 injured in shooting

What we know:

The incident unfolded around 11:40 a.m. on Beulah Street, north of Elgin Street.

Police arrived at the home and found two men dead and another man injured. Police say a fourth man who was shot is believed to have run from the home after the shooting and called 911 from a second location on Tuam Street.

The two injured men were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Ongoing investigation

What we don't know:

Houston police are still investigating to determine what prompted the shooting and how the four men were involved. No suspects are in custody at this time, but police don't believe there is a threat to the community.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Police believe other people were at the house at the time of the shooting, and they would like to speak with them. Anyone with information is asked to call HPD or Crime Stoppers.