The Brief The Houston Thanksgiving Day Parade will start at 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 26. The parade in downtown Houston is free to watch or you can purchase reserved seating. There will be numerous floats, marching bands and special appearances by Micah Tyler, Miss America Regan Hutsell, and a special guest appearance by Gonzo247.



It's almost time for the annual Thanksgiving Parade in downtown Houston.

Here's everything you need to know.

What time does the parade start?

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 26.

What is the parade route?

The parade begins at Smith Street and Lamar Street and heads east down Smith Street before turning right down Walker Street. The parade continues south on Walker Street before turning right down Milam Street. The parade continues west down Milam Street before turning right down Pease Street. It continues north on Pease Street and turns right on Louisiana Street. It continues east down Louisiana Street before turning left down Clay Street and then right back onto Smith Street where it comes to an end at Dallas Street.

Who is performing at the parade?

The parade promises to bring a dazzling roster of musical performances, marching bands, and special appearances. Featured performers include Micah Tyler and Miss America Regan Hutsell. A special guest appearance will be made by Gonzo247.

Who is the grand marshal?

This year, Lizzo will serve as the grand marshal of the parade.

Is the parade free?

Yes. You can attend the parade for free by lining up on the sidewalk along the parade route.

However, you can also purchase reserved seats near Smith Street and McKinney Street. You can purchase/reserve parade seats near the intersection of Smith Street and McKinney Street. There are some guidelines that will need to be followed if you purchase tickets. You can find all the information as well as purchase tickets by clicking here for more.