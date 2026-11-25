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The Brief Police say a homeowner shot a teen who was breaking into a car. The teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Officials declined to charge the homeowner.



A Houston homeowner shot a teenager who allegedly broke into a car early Wednesday morning, police say.

What we know:

The shooting unfolded around 4:45 a.m. on Patton Street near Edison Street in the Near Northside neighborhood.

Police say the teenager and two other males broke into a car and took a pistol.

The homeowner reportedly came outside to confront the group and ended up opening fire, according to police.

One teen was shot. He was reportedly found hiding in some bushes and was taken into custody and to the hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Police say the district attorney’s office declined to file charges against the homeowner.

What we don't know:

Police did not share the ages of the other two males, and it’s unclear if they were taken into custody.