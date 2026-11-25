Highway 6 hit-and-run: Man in critical condition after being struck by pickup truck
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are searching for a driver who hit a pedestrian near the Mission Bend area then left the scene late Tuesday night.
Pedestrian struck on Highway 6
What we know:
According to Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Russel, deputies were called about an auto-pedestrian crash around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 6 and Beechnut Street.
Officials learned a man was crossing the southbound lanes of Highway 6 when a gray or silver pickup truck hit him. Investigators later found out the truck had a green light at the time and the man was not walking in a crosswalk.
The driver did not stop to render aid and left the scene.
A witness called 911 and performed CPR on the unconscious victim with help from a dispatcher until EMS arrived.
Paramedics flew the man to Memorial Hermann Hospital with severe injuries, and he was last reported to be in surgery.
What we don't know:
Deputies have not yet identified the driver. Based on vehicle parts recovered at the crash site, investigators suspect the suspect was driving a Toyota pickup truck, though it has not yet been confirmed.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office and Deputy Russell with the HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division.