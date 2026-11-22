The Brief A shooting call came in late Saturday night from Maxey Road. The young victim reported seeing a small car drive by and heard gunshots. It's not clear if the shooting was targeted or random.



A 12-year-old was sent to a hospital overnight after he was shot in the leg in east Houston.

Houston crime: Drive-by shooting injures 12-year-old

What we know:

The shooting was reported at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Maxey Road, north of I-10.

Police say the 12-year-old was outside looking for a family member when he reportedly saw a small car drive by and heard gunshots. He then noticed he had been shot in the leg.

The boy went back home and told his mother.

Police say the boy is expected to recover.

What we don't know:

It's not clear if the shooting was targeted or random.

There are no details about any suspects.