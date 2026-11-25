The Brief Cooking causes nearly 80% of home fires on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Spring Fire Department. Before cooking, make sure your fire extinguisher is easy to reach and check the label to see which types of fires it can put out. As Christmas decorations go up, Spring firefighters recommend checking light strands for frayed wires and leaving extra space between heaters and Christmas trees.



If you’re cooking for a crowd this Thanksgiving, one of the simplest ways to prevent a kitchen fire is to stay at the stove while you’re frying. Cooking is a leading cause of home fires nationwide, and Thanksgiving is one of the highest-risk days of the year, according to the Spring Fire Department.

Nikolas Atkinson, a firefighter and community risk reduction specialist with the Spring Fire Department, spoke with FOX 26 about what families can check before the first pan hits the stove and what to watch for as holiday decorations come out of storage.

Before you start Thanksgiving dinner

Cooking can lead to burns and other medical emergencies as well as house fires. Atkinson said fuel-burning appliances carry additional risks. Leaking propane or natural gas can ignite, and appliances that burn fuel can also produce carbon monoxide.

If you keep a fire extinguisher at home, make sure you can reach it without moving pots, pans or boxes.

Read the label before you need it so you know which types of fires it’s designed to put out.

If a fire spreads, or you’re unsure you can put it out safely, get everyone outside and call 911 from a safe location.

Give space heaters room

Atkinson said heating equipment accounts for about one in six U.S. home fires, even though many Texans use their heaters for only a few months each year.

The Spring Fire Department recommends keeping at least five feet between a space heater and anything that can catch fire. Atkinson said 10 feet is preferable when space allows, especially near a Christmas tree, whose fine needles can ignite easily.

Atkinson also recommends checking for two safety features.

A tip-over switch, sometimes visible as a small plunger on the bottom of the heater, cuts power if the unit falls onto the carpet.

A separate auto shutoff turns the heater off if it gets too hot. Atkinson advised against using a heater that overheats or lacks tip-over protection.

Check holiday lights from end to end

Before hanging Christmas lights, Atkinson recommends looking over the entire strand. Wires can deteriorate in storage. Discard strands with frayed insulation or exposed wires, and check the manufacturer’s limit on how many strands can be connected.

Give extension cords the same inspection. Atkinson said to stop using a cord if its insulation is damaged, wiring is exposed or it sparks when plugged in. Check the cord’s power rating before connecting decorations. For outdoor displays, use cords rated for outdoor use and route them away from standing water and heat sources, including space heaters.