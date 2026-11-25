The Brief Houston Mayor John Whitmire says Houston's been in talks for some time to potentially host the ESSENCE Festival. The festival is said to be "the nation’s largest annual celebration of Black music and culture," bringing 400,000 million people to New Orleans annually for over 30 years. The announcement of ESSENCE Festival's departure from New Orleans reportedly comes after conflict between festival organizers and New Orleans leaders.



Organizers for the ESSENCE Festival of Culture announced on Tuesday that the festival will no longer be hosted in New Orleans after over three decades.

Now, Houston Mayor John Whitmire says Bayou City's in the running to be ESSENCE Fest's new host city.

Could ESSENCE Fest come to Houston?

What they're saying:

Mayor Whitmire issued a joint press release with Houston First Corporation President and CEO Michael Heckman.

According to the release, "Houston has been in direct talks with Sundial Media Group, the owner of Essence," to bring the festival to the city, and the talks "have accelerated significantly in recent weeks."

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 27: Mayor John Whitmire attends the 2025 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

"The Essence Festival of Culture has a long and storied history as an event that brings together leading global entertainers and personalities. Tens of thousands of attendees each year enjoy the incredible show that Essence stages, bringing significant economic impact to its host city," the release reads. "While we have not yet reached an agreement, we are encouraged by the possibilities and continue to explore what a strong, multiyear partnership with Sundial Media would look like."

What is ESSENCE Fest?

The backstory:

The Sundial Media website says the ESSENCE Festival is "the nation’s largest annual celebration of Black music and culture, featuring ESSENCE Empowerment Seminars and top-tier performances by legends like Prince, Beyoncé, and Diana Ross."

ESSENCE FESTIVAL OF CULTURE - The Walt Disney Company proudly returns as a premier entertainment sponsor of the ESSENCE Festival of Culturecelebrating the power of storytelling, creativity, and joy. Through immersive experiences, one-of-a-kind panels Expand

The Essence Fest website describes the ESSENCE Festival of Culture as "home of Black joy, artistry, and resilience — bringing together the most iconic and influential voices in Hip-Hop, R&B, soul, funk, and gospel for an unforgettable Evening Concert Series."

The festival has reportedly brought over 400,000 people to New Orleans every July 4 weekend since it started in 1995.

Houston did host the festival once post-Hurricane Katrina.

According to a Perdido Street report, Tuesday's announcement came after conflict between ESSENCE Fest organizers and New Orleans leaders. The report states that festival organizers were late in paying vendors for the second year in a row, prompting local and state leaders to pause talks for the festival's return in 2027.