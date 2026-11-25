The Brief Authorities have issued a Houston Regional Endangered Missing Persons Alert for 21-year-old Weslee Whatley. He was last seen walking on Wednesday morning in the 9300 block of Stockwell Street. Whatley is non-verbal, and law enforcement believes he is in imminent danger.



Harris County authorities are asking for help to find a missing 21-year-old man who is reported to be in imminent danger.

The Texas Center for the Missing issued a Houston Regional Endangered Missing Persons Alert on Wednesday on behalf of the Harris County Sheriff's Office for Weslee Whatley.

Missing 21-year-old man in Houston

What we know:

Whatley, 21, was last seen on foot at around 6 a.m. Wednesday on Stockwell Street in a neighborhood west of the Alief area.

Weslee Whatley (Courtesy of Harris County Sheriff's Office)

At the time of his disappearance, officials say he was wearing a blue hat, a faded red shirt, and red shoes.

Officials noted that Whatley is non-verbal and believe he is in imminent danger.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Whatley's whereabouts is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-274-9191.

After 4 p.m. and on weekends, tips can be called in to 713-221-6000. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or send an email to HCSOMissingTipLine@sheriff.hctx.net.