The Brief Dry, Clear and Cool Days Ahead Chilly For Thanksgiving and Black Friday Major Coastal Storm To Impact East Coast Travel



Wednesday is going to be another cool day with sunny skies to go along with it. Prepare for a drop in temperatures overnight heading into Thanksgiving Day.

Dry and clear days

Another cold front dropped into Southeast Texas Tuesday with showers that ended overnight. Wednesday looks sunny, but cool with high temperatures near 60.

Cooler holiday week

Thanksgiving will be even drier and cooler, with lows in the 30s for many in the morning and highs near 60. Some of the northern and rural areas will be close to freezing for the morning of Thanksgiving and this should be the coldest air so far this season for Houston!

A freeze watch has been issued that includes places like College Station and Trinity from 11 p.m. Wednesday night until 9 a.m. Thursday morning. Remember to wear extra layers, protect sensitive plants and keep your pets warm.

Major storm to impact East coast

Coastal low will be bringing heavy rain and the threat of wind gusts up to 60 mph from the Carolinas to the Northeast United States for Wednesday and Thursday.

Places like New York City could pick up 1 to 3 inches of rain on Thanksgiving Day, with wind gusts up to around 55 miles per hour. A high wind watch is in place for New York City for Thanksgiving and this could have major impacts to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and holiday travel.