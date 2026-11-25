The Brief The Pearland High School Band has reached its goal for additional funding following Wednesday's announcement of the 100th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade being delayed. The band, who is already in New York City, says they're seeking nearly $400,000 to cover expenses to keep the 500 band students in New York to perform in the parade on Saturday.



The Pearland High School Band has announced they've received the additional funding needed to stay in New York following Wednesday's announcement of the 100th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade being delayed.

The band, who is already in New York City set to perform on Thanksgiving Day, said they've raised $350,000 to cover expenses to keep the 500 band students in New York to perform in the parade on Saturday.

What they're saying:

In a post on Facebook, the Pearland High School Band said: "To everyone who donated, shared our story, made a call or sent encouragement—THANK YOU. You helped make it possible for our 500+ students to stay and experience the moment they’ve worked so hard for. We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our Pearland community and supporters near and far. These students will carry your love and support with them every step down the parade route.

What you can do:

According to the Facebook post, the link to donate will stay open until 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. For more information on how you can help, you can click here.

Pearland High School Band receiving support

FOX 26 has learned that Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has donated $40,000 to the band to support the additional expenses incurred.

Pearland High School Band secures lodging through Saturday

According to the Pearland ISD Facebook page, "lodging has been secured for our Pride of Pearland and Color Guard students to be able to stay through Saturday to perform in the rescheduled parade. Following the parade, students will load charter buses to return home. Expected arrival will be on Sunday."

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