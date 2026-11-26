Suspect, victim wanted for east Harris County shooting
HOUSTON - Harris County law enforcement are looking for a suspect and victim tied to a shooting that happened on the east side of the county on Tuesday.
East Harris County: Shooting suspect, victim wanted
What we know:
The sheriff's office says they're looking for 26-year-old Jaelon Mason.
Mason is wanted in connection to a shooting that was reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Tidwell Road near CE King Parkway.
Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from inside an apartment at the scene.
Officials believe Mason shot a female victim, placed her in the trunk of his vehicle, and drove off. It's believed the victim's injuries are life-threatening.
According to law enforcement, the two are "in an intimate partner relationship" and they were arguing when the shooting happened.
Authorities identified the suspect vehicle as a white 2020 Chevrolet Malibu with the Texas license plate VXG-7124.
(Photos courtesy of the Harris County Sheriff's Office)
What we don't know:
Other details are not available at this time.
What you can do:
If you see Mason or the vehicle, officials ask that you do not approach and to call 911 immediately.
Anyone with more information can call one of the following agencies:
- Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit: 713-274-9100
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office