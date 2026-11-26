The Brief Harris County deputies are searching Jaelon Mason and a female victim. Officials believe Mason shot the victim Tuesday night and placed her in his car trunk before driving off. The victim's injuries are believed to be life-threatening.



Harris County law enforcement are looking for a suspect and victim tied to a shooting that happened on the east side of the county on Tuesday.

East Harris County: Shooting suspect, victim wanted

What we know:

The sheriff's office says they're looking for 26-year-old Jaelon Mason.

Mason is wanted in connection to a shooting that was reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Tidwell Road near CE King Parkway.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from inside an apartment at the scene.

Officials believe Mason shot a female victim, placed her in the trunk of his vehicle, and drove off. It's believed the victim's injuries are life-threatening.

According to law enforcement, the two are "in an intimate partner relationship" and they were arguing when the shooting happened.

Authorities identified the suspect vehicle as a white 2020 Chevrolet Malibu with the Texas license plate VXG-7124.

(Photos courtesy of the Harris County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.

What you can do:

If you see Mason or the vehicle, officials ask that you do not approach and to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with more information can call one of the following agencies:

Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit: 713-274-9100

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)