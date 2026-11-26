The Brief Authorities are investigating and searching for a suspect following a stabbing in Harris County on Thursday morning. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the stabbing occurred near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and Gears Road in northwest Harris County. Officials said the victim walked out of a business and was walking to her vehicle when an unidentified Hispanic man approached her and stabbed her three times before fleeing the scene.



Authorities are investigating and searching for a suspect following a stabbing in Harris County on Thursday morning.

What we know:

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the stabbing occurred near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and Gears Road in northwest Harris County.

Officials said the victim walked out of a business and was walking to her vehicle when an unidentified Hispanic man approached her and stabbed her three times before fleeing the scene.

Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide any additional suspect information on Thursday.

The motive behind the incident is unknown and remains under investigation.