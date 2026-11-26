Southwest Freeway crash: At least 1 person killed in auto-pedestrian crash, scene cleared
HOUSTON - An investigation is now underway following a deadly auto-pedestrian crash on Thursday evening.
What we know:
According to officials, the crash occurred just before 6:10 p.m. on Southwest Freeway near Fondren in Southwest Houston.
Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Transtar)
Authorities confirmed to FOX 26 that a person was struck and killed.
Officials said the driver did remain on the scene.
Traffic in the area was moved off the highway, so officials could investigate. However, as of 9 p.m. Thursday night, traffic is flowing again in the area.
What we don't know:
Officials did not provide what vehicles were involved in the crash.
The victim's name has not been released.
The Source: Information for this story provided by the Houston Police Department.