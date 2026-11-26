The Brief An investigation is now underway following a deadly auto-pedestrian crash on Thursday evening. According to officials, the crash occurred just before 6:10 p.m. on Southwest Freeway near Fondren in Southwest Houston. Authorities confirmed to FOX 26 that a person was struck and killed.



An investigation is now underway following a deadly auto-pedestrian crash on Thursday evening.

What we know:

According to officials, the crash occurred just before 6:10 p.m. on Southwest Freeway near Fondren in Southwest Houston.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Transtar)

Authorities confirmed to FOX 26 that a person was struck and killed.

Officials said the driver did remain on the scene.

Traffic in the area was moved off the highway, so officials could investigate. However, as of 9 p.m. Thursday night, traffic is flowing again in the area.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide what vehicles were involved in the crash.

The victim's name has not been released.