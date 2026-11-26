The Brief Officials say Betty Mathewson was last seen on Monday evening. She was last seen along Bellaire Boulevard, close to the Westpark Tollway and SH-99. Texas Silver Alerts bring awareness to missing older adults with medical conditions.



A Silver Alert has been issued out of Richmond to help find a missing woman who was last seen at a retirement home.

Richmond Silver Alert: Betty Mathewson

What we know:

The Texas DPS alert says 79-year-old Betty Mathewson was last seen at around 4 p.m. Wednesday at a retirement home on Bellaire Boulevard near Peek Road, close to the Westpark Tollway and SH-99.

(Photo courtesy of Texas DPS)

Mathewson is described as a white woman standing at 5'3" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes.

What we don't know:

There is no information available about what she was last seen wearing or where she may have traveled to.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Mathewson's whereabouts can either call 911 or the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 281-341-4665.

What is a Silver Alert?

Dig deeper:

According to the Texas DPS website, the state's Silver Alert program was created in 2007 to alert the public about "missing older adults (ages 65 and up) with a documented mental condition."