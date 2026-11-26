Silver Alert: Missing woman last seen at Richmond retirement home
RICHMOND, Texas - A Silver Alert has been issued out of Richmond to help find a missing woman who was last seen at a retirement home.
Richmond Silver Alert: Betty Mathewson
What we know:
The Texas DPS alert says 79-year-old Betty Mathewson was last seen at around 4 p.m. Wednesday at a retirement home on Bellaire Boulevard near Peek Road, close to the Westpark Tollway and SH-99.
(Photo courtesy of Texas DPS)
Mathewson is described as a white woman standing at 5'3" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes.
What we don't know:
There is no information available about what she was last seen wearing or where she may have traveled to.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Mathewson's whereabouts can either call 911 or the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 281-341-4665.
What is a Silver Alert?
Dig deeper:
According to the Texas DPS website, the state's Silver Alert program was created in 2007 to alert the public about "missing older adults (ages 65 and up) with a documented mental condition."
The Source: Texas Department of Public Safety