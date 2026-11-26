Harris County: Vehicle falls into retention pond in South Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are investigating after a vehicle fell into a retention pond in South Harris County on Thursday evening, officials said.
What we know:
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle fell into the retention pond near the intersection of Almeda at Sam Houston Parkway.
Officials said the Marine Unit was been called out to investigate.
What we don't know:
It's unclear if anyone was in the vehicle.
The Source: Information for this story provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.