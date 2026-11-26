The Brief Harris County authorities are investigating after a vehicle fell into a retention pond in South Harris County on Thursday evening, officials said. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle fell into the retention pond near the intersection of Almeda at Sam Houston Parkway. Officials said the Marine Unit was called out to investigate.



Harris County authorities are investigating after a vehicle fell into a retention pond in South Harris County on Thursday evening, officials said.

What we know:

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle fell into the retention pond near the intersection of Almeda at Sam Houston Parkway.

Officials said the Marine Unit was been called out to investigate.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if anyone was in the vehicle.