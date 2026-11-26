The Brief Harris County authorities are on the scene following a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in West Harris County. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Aspenglen Drive and State Highway 6. Officials did not have a current condition of the person who was wounded.



An investigation is underway following a deputy-involved shooting in West Harris County on Thursday evening.

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Aspenglen Drive and State Highway 6.

During a news conference on Thursday evening, Harris County officials said they responded to a mental health crisis call.

When authorities arrived, a patrol deputy attempted to make contact with a 49-year-old woman.

Officials said the woman was verbally aggressive, and the deputy began creating distance as the woman got out of her vehicle.

Authorities said, at one point, the woman produced a handgun and came toward the deputy.

At that time, officials said, the deputy fired their weapon, striking the woman in the knee area.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials said there were multiple calls in the past for the woman at the location, and she did have an extensive criminal history.

The deputy involved in the shooting was a 4-year veteran with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, officials said.

Authorities added there is body-worn camera video of the shooting which will be released within the next 45 days, per department policy.

The deputy wasn't injured in the incident.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide a name of the woman who was wounded.

The deputy's name was not provided.