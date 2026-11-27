The Brief First responders found a young child left alone inside a damaged vehicle in San Leon early Thursday morning. Crews initially responded to reports of demolished mailboxes before locating the vehicle nearby. The child complained of a minor head injury but did not require hospitalization.



Officials in Galveston County reported they found a child in a vehicle alone after initially being called to a vehicle accident.

San Leon crash leaves child alone in wrecked car

What we know:

According to San Leon Fire and Rescue, around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday they were called to an accident near the intersection of 22nd Street and FM 646 Road in San Leon.

Authorities arrived at the scene to find several mailboxes had been demolished, but there was no vehicle or driver at the scene. However, dispatched gave the possible location of the vehicle minutes later.

When they got to the second location, they found a heavily damage4d vehicle with its airbags deployed. A young child was found alone inside the vehicle.

Officials say the child reported they were not wearing a seat belt when the crash happened and said they had a minor head injury. San Leon fire officials said the child's mother was later located.

Galveston EMS arrived at the scene to evaluate the child and determined they did not need to be taken to a hospital.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on how long the child was left alone in the vehicle, where the mother was found, or whether she will face any criminal charges.