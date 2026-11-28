Woman standing on Houston apartment balcony shot by ex-boyfriend, police say
HOUSTON - A woman visiting friends is in critical condition after she was shot by her ex-boyfriend at a Houston apartment complex, authorities said.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Cullen Boulevard. The woman was on a second-floor apartment balcony when her ex-boyfriend arrived.
Houston police said the two were talking while he was in the parking lot, when the ex-boyfriend pulled out a firearm and shot toward the balcony, hitting the woman in the neck and arm. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police said a suspect has been identified and charges are expected to be filed.
What we don't know:
Houston police did not name the suspect.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.