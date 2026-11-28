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The Brief A woman was shot by her ex-boyfriend while standing on a second-floor apartment balcony Friday night, Houston police said. The woman was visiting friends at an apartment on Cullen Boulevard when the ex-boyfriend showed up. The two were talking before he pulled a firearm and shot the woman in the arm and neck, police said. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.



A woman visiting friends is in critical condition after she was shot by her ex-boyfriend at a Houston apartment complex, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Cullen Boulevard. The woman was on a second-floor apartment balcony when her ex-boyfriend arrived.

Houston police said the two were talking while he was in the parking lot, when the ex-boyfriend pulled out a firearm and shot toward the balcony, hitting the woman in the neck and arm. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said a suspect has been identified and charges are expected to be filed.

What we don't know:

Houston police did not name the suspect.