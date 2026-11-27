The Brief United Airlines is stepping in to support members of the Pearland High School Band who were affected by the delay of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Pearland High School Band members had to raise an additional $350,000 to allow the band members to remain in New York as the parade, which was supposed to take place on Thanksgiving Day, was rescheduled to Saturday. On top of raising the additional funding, United said they jumped into action on Thanksgiving morning to help the Pearland High School band return home on the busiest travel weekend of the year.



United Airlines is stepping in to support members of the Pearland High School Band who were affected by the delay of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

What we know:

Pearland High School Band members had to raise an additional $350,000 to allow the band members to remain in New York as the parade, which was supposed to take place on Thanksgiving Day, was rescheduled to Saturday.

On top of raising the additional funding, United said they jumped into action on Thanksgiving morning to help the Pearland High School band return home on the busiest travel weekend of the year.

According to United, several members of their team were able to line up three extra flights to Houston, two from Newark and one from New York LaGuardia, to get the band home.

United said, "These were additional flights that had not been previously planned, so they needed free aircraft and crews."

As a result, United said they were able to secure the airplanes and worked with crew scheduling for crews.