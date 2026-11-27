The Brief Harris County authorities have confirmed the vehicle they were searching for in connection with a domestic violence-related shooting was located on Friday. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the vehicle was located near the intersection of Tidwell Road and Parkhurst Drive in northeast Harris County. Officials confirmed the body of a woman was found inside the vehicle.



Harris County authorities have confirmed the vehicle they were searching for in connection with a domestic violence-related shooting was located on Friday.

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the vehicle was located near the intersection of Tidwell Road and Parkhurst Drive in northeast Harris County.

Officials confirmed the body of a woman was found inside the vehicle.

What we don't know:

Officials did not confirm the identity of the woman found inside the vehicle.

The backstory:

Mason is wanted in connection to a shooting that was reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Tidwell Road near CE King Parkway.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from inside an apartment at the scene.

(Photos courtesy of the Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Officials believe Mason shot a woman, victim, placed her in the trunk of her vehicle, and drove off. It's believed the victim's injuries are life-threatening.

According to law enforcement, the two are "in an intimate partner relationship" and they were arguing when the shooting happened.

Authorities identified the suspect vehicle as a white 2020 Chevrolet Malibu with the Texas license plate VXG-7124.

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Dig deeper:

According to Andy Kahan with Houston Crime Stoppers, Mason has an extensive criminal history:

Mason was convicted of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child as a Juvenile and sentenced to 24 months probation in 2015.

In 2019, he was convicted of Unlawful Carrying a Weapon (GUN) and sentenced to 223 days in Jail.

In 2021, he was convicted of Aggravated Assault of a Family Member and sentenced to two years in prison

In 2023, he was sentenced to two years in prison for Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon (GUN).

Kahan added, "he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in Cameron County and given 10 years deferred adjudication, meaning he was on probation when he was convicted of two violent felony offenses when he went to prison."

Why you should care:

Henry-Mason is wanted and considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the HCSO Homicide Unit or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).