The Brief Cool but quiet Black Friday Weekend weather looks awesome Rain chances rise late next week



COOL FOR BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPING

After a cold start, temperatures have rebounded nicely to the 60s for most areas this afternoon with more clouds. Shoppers need to prepare for another cool night with temperatures dipping to the 40s in Houston. So grab your jacket and enjoy your Black Friday shopping and holiday festivities.

WEEKEND WEATHER LOOKS AWESOME

Holiday weekend weather looks pretty awesome for Houston with plenty of sunshine expected on Saturday and highs rebounding to the low to mid 70s. Models are hinting at another weak cold front on Sunday. Doesn't appear that it will bring much rain, but it will knock temperatures back to the 40s by Sunday night after climbing to near 70 Sunday afternoon. It will also be a bit on the breezy side for Texan's tailgating on Sunday with gusts around 20-25 mph.

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STORM CHANCES RISE LATE NEXT WEEK

Our next best chance for widespread rain and strong storms will be toward the end of next week. Latest forecast models have heavy rain and storms arriving on Thursday. As we get closer we will have a better idea of exact timing. Temperatures heat up to near 80 leading up to this next system. So get ready for warmer days ahead.

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