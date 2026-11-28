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The Brief Houston's top free neighborhood light displays include River Oaks, Woodland Heights, Prestonwood Forest, and Shepherd Park/Candlelight Plaza. Major ticketed attractions feature immersive experiences at the Houston Zoo, Space Center Houston, Daikin Park, and Downtown's City Lights villages. Visiting on weeknights (Monday–Wednesday) and booking ticketed events online in advance are recommended to avoid heavy traffic and sellout crowds.



It’s that time of year again, when homes are aglow with holiday lights and festive decorations line the streets.

However you plan to celebrate, there’s a little magic for everyone. Houston offers a wide variety of spectacular light displays to explore this season.

Here are some of the most beloved traditions and top spots to add to your holiday list this year.

Neighborhoods with the best holiday light displays

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: A River Oaks area home decorated with holiday lights Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Houston. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

River Oaks is one of Houston’s most popular spots for viewing holiday lights. Through the holiday season, the neighborhood starts to look like something out of a Hallmark movie, with residents decorating their expansive properties with thousands of lights.

Starting point: 1700 River Oaks Blvd. (Between Westheimer and Memorial)

2026 Dates and hours: The homes are typically lit from late fall into early January, with lights coming on around 5 p.m. and going off at 10 p.m., although the hours vary by individual homes.

Cost: Self-guided viewing is free. Some businesses, like the Omni Houston Hotel, offer guided tours at a cost.

Pro tip: Go on weeknights or early evenings to avoid heavy traffic. Also try to avoid stepping on private lawns or blocking driveways.

One of the houses on Omar Street, in the Heights, decorated on the route of Lights in the Heights, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2014, in Houston. The annual Lights in the Heights route this year is Omar and Highland from Studewood to Florence. ( Karen Warren Expand

Every year, Woodland Heights transforms into a "Winter Wonderland" as residents decorate their historic homes from their curbs to porches as a part of a longtime holiday tradition. The community also hosts a special stroll called "Lights in the Heights" that features local musicians performing from neighbors’ porches.

Starting point: The 2026 route is centered on Highland and Omar streets between Studewood and Beauchamp.

2026 Dates and hours: Lights in the Heights runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12. Most homes also keep their lights up all month.

Cost: It’s free to walk around and view the displays.

Pro tip: Street barricades typically go up around 5 p.m. on the night of Lights in the Heights. Using a ride-share service or biking or walking in from outside the perimeter is the best move.

The home of David and Melanie Petryk holiday light display in the 7700 block of Roebourne in the Prestonwood Forest subdivision Friday, Dec. 12, 2008, in Houston. Petryk's light setup is choreographed to music and broadcast over a FM radio signal. Th Expand

Prestonwood Forest is known for its annual Nite of Lites tradition, where hundreds of homes are decorated with illuminated figures and bulbs. The themes differ by block, with residents competing in a friendly decorating competition. Awards are given out for things like "most creative" and "best special effects."

Starting point: Enter from Schroeder Road, Cypress Drive or Highway 249 and make right turns down each street.

2026 Dates and hours: Lights typically come on around 6 p.m. and turn off by 10 p.m. or 11 p.m., depending on the night.

Cost: It’s free to drive through the neighborhood.

Pro tip: Even during light traffic, it takes at least an hour and a half to drive through the entire holiday display. Monday - Wednesday nights tend to have the shortest lines. You can also spot award winners if you visit toward the end of December.

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The neighboring subdivisions of Shepherd Park Plaza and Candlelight Plaza are known for their tree-lined streets decorated with signature holiday lights displays and coordinated block-wide themes. Visitors are welcomed into the neighborhood by giant light arches.

Starting point: Enter from Thornton Road off Ella Boulevard to catch the main archway entrance and flow through both subdivisions.

2026 Dates and hours: Lights typically stay on until around 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends.

Cost: It’s free to walk or drive through the subdivisions.

Pro tip: Driving the full loop of both subdivisions can take around 40 to 45 minutes. Visiting Monday - Wednesday can help avoid heavy traffic, with one of the best times to arrive being between 6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Ticketed events and attractions

Photo credit: Houston Zoo

Most live animals will be resting for the night at the Houston Zoo, but visitors can experience another kind of wildlife with themed light displays, including animal lanterns, illuminated oceans and more. There’s also nightly "snow" in the Frosted Forest, along with s’mores stations and carousel rides.

Where: Houston Zoo; located at 6200 Hermann Park Dr.

2026 Dates and hours: Now through Jan. 3, 2027. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. with the last entry at 9:30 p.m.

Cost: The cost varies by date, but is typically around $30 - $40 for adults and children 3 years and older.

Pro tip: Tuesday and Wednesday evenings are some of the best times to go as there will be lighter crowds. Tickets are not sold at the gate, so be sure to book online early. Weekend slots can also sell out well in advance.

HOUSTON, TX - JULY 24: Houston Astros mascot Orbit dons a Christmas costume in celebration of the ballpark's Christmas in July theme and pulls out a giant stuffed animal during the MLB game between the Athletics and Houston Astros on July 24, 2025 a Expand

This immersive experience features Astros and Houston-inspired light displays and shows. Visitors can also enjoy music and walk along festive paths at Daikin Park. Santa and Orbit will be available for photos on select nights. Various holiday treats such as hot chocolate and cookies will also be available for purchase.

Where: Daikin Park; located at 501 Crawford Street.

2026 Dates and hours: From Dec. 4 - Jan. 3, 2027. The event runs from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. with the last entry at 9:30 p.m.

Cost: The cost varies by date and time, with prices ranging from $30 - $45.

Pro tip: To make the most of Astros Light Up the Park, time your visit for character appearances and themed nights, reserve add-ons early, and plan where to park in advance. Daikin Park also enforces standard ballpark entry rules, so pack light and check current bag-size limits.

Courtesy of Space Center Houston

Galaxy Lights is an annual, space-themed holiday light show hosted at Space Center Houston. Visitors can experience both indoor and outdoor displays, featuring glowing constellations, planets, and LED tunnels. The event also includes live performances on select dates.

Where: Space Center Houston; located at 1601 E NASA Pkwy.

2026 Dates and hours: Now through Jan. 3, 2027, typically from 6 p.m - 10 p.m.

Cost: The cost varies, but tickets generally range from $20 - $28.

Pro tip: Most of the displays are outside along walking paths, so wear comfortable shoes and bring layers for breezy or cool evenings. Galaxy Lights tickets include access to select indoor exhibits, but NASA tram tours and the Starship Gallery are closed during the event.

Discovery Green

City Lights transforms Downtown Houston with 12 themed holiday villages, a tree lighting and other activities. Visitors can ice skate at the rink at Discovery Green, see a life-size chocolate display at Hilton Americas-Houston, or even get Santa photos for their dog at Trebly Park.

Where: The 12 holiday villages are located across Downtown Houston. Click here to see a map.

2026 Dates and hours: Now through Dec. 31. Some villages run into January and February. The hours vary by attraction.

Cost: Most village displays are free to visit, with separate tickets for select attractions such as ice skating or shows.

Pro tip: To get the most out of City Lights without getting stuck in traffic, use the "Park Once" strategy by parking in a designated garage and splitting the villages into north and south zones. Walking between the villages also gives you a good view of the holiday displays.

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