Hitchcock man shot, killed during house party; police seeking information
HITCHCOCK, Texas - A house party turned deadly in Hitchcock after one attendee was found fatally shot outside the home overnight.
Hitchcock man killed during house party
What we know:
At around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, police say they responded to reports of gunshots fired on Leigh Road, off Highway 6 and Second Street.
Officers went to the scene and found a man lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as 26-year-old local Kaivis Simien, was later pronounced deceased.
Police only shared that Simien was attending a party at the scene when the shooting happened.
(Photo courtesy of the Hitchcock Police Department)
What we don't know:
There are no details about any suspects or what led up to the gunshots.
What you can do:
Anyone with more information on this case can either contact the Hitchcock Police Department or send an anonymous tip through Galveston County Crime Stoppers.
The Source: Hitchcock Police Department