The Brief Police responded to shooting calls at a home off Highway 6 and Second Street. A 26-year-old was found shot at the scene and was later pronounced deceased. Anyone with information can contact Hitchcock Police or Crime Stoppers.



A house party turned deadly in Hitchcock after one attendee was found fatally shot outside the home overnight.

Hitchcock man killed during house party

What we know:

At around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, police say they responded to reports of gunshots fired on Leigh Road, off Highway 6 and Second Street.

Officers went to the scene and found a man lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as 26-year-old local Kaivis Simien, was later pronounced deceased.

Police only shared that Simien was attending a party at the scene when the shooting happened.

(Photo courtesy of the Hitchcock Police Department)

What we don't know:

There are no details about any suspects or what led up to the gunshots.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on this case can either contact the Hitchcock Police Department or send an anonymous tip through Galveston County Crime Stoppers.