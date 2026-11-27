The Brief Houston police reported a deadly crash along Highway 225 near the 610 South Loop involving an 18-wheeler. According to officials, an 18-wheeler rolled over and landed in a grassy area near the highway. Police have not said how many vehicles or people were involved in the crash.



A deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler has been reported on Friday just east of the Pecan Park area, southeast of Houston.

18-wheeler crash on Highway 225

What we know:

Houston police say they were called about a crash on La Porte Freeway near the 610 South Loop around 10:25 a.m., north of the Meadowbrook/Allendale area.

According to officials, an 18-wheeler rolled over and landed in a grassy area near the highway.

Houston Transtar stated the left shoulder, left lane, and exit ramp are closed at this time.

What we don't know:

Police have not said how many vehicles or people were involved in the crash.