La Porte Freeway crash: 18-wheeler involved in deadly rollover
HOUSTON - A deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler has been reported on Friday just east of the Pecan Park area, southeast of Houston.
18-wheeler crash on Highway 225
What we know:
Houston police say they were called about a crash on La Porte Freeway near the 610 South Loop around 10:25 a.m., north of the Meadowbrook/Allendale area.
According to officials, an 18-wheeler rolled over and landed in a grassy area near the highway.
Houston Transtar stated the left shoulder, left lane, and exit ramp are closed at this time.
What we don't know:
Police have not said how many vehicles or people were involved in the crash.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Houston Police Department.