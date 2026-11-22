A cause of death is being investigated for a person whose body was found in a southeast Houston bayou.

Southeast Houston: Body found in Brays Bayou

First responders were called to Brays Bayou close to Wheeler Street and Wayside Drive. Police confirmed that the body was reported at around 12:50 p.m. on Sunday.

As of this report, authorities have the person listed as "natural death on arrival." Medical examiners are working to confirm the actual cause of death.

The person has not been identified at this time. Officials could only confirm that the person was male.