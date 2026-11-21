The Brief Isolated Showers Sunday Fronts Sunday and Tuesday Cooler weather for Thanksgiving and Black Friday



A few showers may find you late Sunday as a weak front moves through Southeast Texas. These will most likely be around sunset or later if they develop.

Passing fronts Sunday, Tuesday

Unsettled weather develops Sunday, with a few showers possible along a cold front.

Another front arrives Tuesday, bringing cooler, drier air for Thanksgiving.

Cooler holiday week

Thanksgiving is shaping up to be drier and cooler, with lows near 40 and highs near 60.

Thanksgiving morning could end up being the coolest so far this season for Houston!

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