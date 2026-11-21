Houston weather: First cold front, light rain chances for Thanksgiving week
HOUSTON - A few showers may find you late Sunday as a weak front moves through Southeast Texas. These will most likely be around sunset or later if they develop.
Passing fronts Sunday, Tuesday
Unsettled weather develops Sunday, with a few showers possible along a cold front.
Another front arrives Tuesday, bringing cooler, drier air for Thanksgiving.
Cooler holiday week
Thanksgiving is shaping up to be drier and cooler, with lows near 40 and highs near 60.
Thanksgiving morning could end up being the coolest so far this season for Houston!
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The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority