article

The Brief Houston police said a man was killed with the vehicle he was driving veering into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on. The crash happened just after midnight Saturday in the 1800 block of South Gessner Road. Passengers inside the vehicle, along with the driver and passenger of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.



Houston police said a vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle, leaving one person dead and several others injured early Saturday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened just after midnight Saturday in the 1800 block of South Gessner Road.

Police said a man driving a Toyota veered into oncoming traffic and hit a Honda Civic head-on. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The passengers in the Toyota were taken to the hospital with injuries no believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Honda Civic, a 21-year-old man, and the passenger were taken to an area hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released.