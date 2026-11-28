Head-on crash kills one, injures others in Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police said a vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle, leaving one person dead and several others injured early Saturday morning.
What we know:
The crash happened just after midnight Saturday in the 1800 block of South Gessner Road.
Police said a man driving a Toyota veered into oncoming traffic and hit a Honda Civic head-on. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The passengers in the Toyota were taken to the hospital with injuries no believed to be life-threatening.
The driver of the Honda Civic, a 21-year-old man, and the passenger were taken to an area hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
What we don't know:
The name of the victim has not been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.