The Brief Kids' Meals currently delivers 15,500 healthy weekday lunches directly to Houston-area preschoolers—who are too young for free school meals—but daily deliveries surge to 23,000 children over winter break when the nonprofit also feeds older siblings at home. With Harris County leading the nation in childhood food insecurity (over 100,000 preschool-aged children at risk), doorstep delivery removes barriers for working parents while ensuring young children get critical nutrition for early brain development. Houstonians can support the holiday rush at kidsmealsinc.org by donating ($2 feeds a child for a day) or volunteering onsite or through at-home DIY projects, with packed lunches reaching hungry children within 24 to 48 hours.



While many families are still working through Thanksgiving leftovers, a local nonprofit is already preparing for a massive spike in childhood hunger as the winter holidays approach.

A surge in need

What they're saying:

Kids’ Meals, Inc., the nation’s only home-delivery meal service dedicated to preschool-aged children, currently delivers about 15,500 healthy lunches every weekday to kids five and under across the Houston area. Because preschoolers are too young to qualify for free breakfast and lunch through public schools, the organization brings nutritious meals directly to their doorsteps.

"After those holiday seasons, the hunger doesn't stop. The pain of poverty doesn't stop," said Beth Harp, CEO of Kids’ Meals, Inc. "In Harris County, we have more than 100,000 preschool-aged children that are living food insecure."

A student eats a meal served for lunch at a school on Feb. 4, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

When local schools close for Christmas and New Year's break, that daily number surges. Kids’ Meals expands its deliveries to include older, school-aged siblings living in the same households—pushing demand from 15,500 meals a day to roughly 23,000 children a day.

"We can't pull up in a van, and you have a two-year-old standing there, and an eight- and 10-year-old standing there, and not feed those children," Harp said.

For parents working multiple jobs or lacking reliable transportation to visit a traditional food pantry, Harp says doorstep delivery ensures children get nutritious food critical for early brain development rather than inexpensive, low-nutrition alternatives.

How Houstonians can help

What you can do:

Kids’ Meals relies on community donations and volunteers to keep its assembly lines moving between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

According to Harp, donated items and packed lunches reach a child’s doorstep within 24 to 48 hours.

Donate: Every $2 provides a healthy meal for a child for a day. Every $2 provides a healthy meal for a child for a day. Volunteer on-site or at home: Residents can sign up to pack meals at the Kids' Meals facility or participate in at-home DIY projects, such as assembling shelf-stable meal packs and decorating brown paper lunch bags. Drop off approved food items: A full list of specific lunch supplies needed is available under the "Take Action" tab at A full list of specific lunch supplies needed is available under the "Take Action" tab at kidsmealsinc.org