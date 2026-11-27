The Brief Tomball-based compounding pharmacy Greenwich Rx is voluntarily recalling specific lots of sterile drug products distributed nationwide. The recall was triggered by a potential lack of sterility assurance following an FDA inspection, though no contamination or injuries have been reported. Affected products were dispensed between Aug. 10 and Sept. 21, 2026, and include medications compounded for Clove Rx.



A Houston-area pharmacy is pulling several lots of its sterile medications off the market nationwide after federal regulators raised concerns during a recent inspection.

Greenwich Rx issues nationwide voluntary recall

What we know:

Greenwich Rx, a 503A compounding pharmacy based in Tomball, announced on Nov. 20 that they are voluntarily recalling specific lots of compounded sterile products that remain within their beyond-use dates.

The recall extends to the consumer level and includes certain medications that Greenwich Rx compounded for another pharmacy, Clove Rx. According to the company, the affected products were distributed nationwide between Aug. 10, 2026, and Sept. 21, 2026.

According to the pharmacy, the decision to pull the medications stems from a potential lack of sterility assurance which was first noticed after an inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and an evaluation by Greenwich Rx.

Why you should care:

Using a drug product that is intended to be sterile but is not can lead to serious, potentially life-threatening infections.

Despite the recall, Greenwich Rx stated that it has not found any actual evidence of contamination in the affected lots, nor has it received any reports of adverse events or illnesses. The company stated the recall is being conducted strictly as a precautionary measure with the knowledge of the FDA.

How to check your medication

What you can do:

Customers of both Greenwich Rx and Clove Rx are urged to compare their medication labels against the official list of recalled products, lot numbers, and beyond-use dates posted on Greenwich Rx’s website.

Greenwich Rx is notifying its direct customers by mail. However, customers who received their prescriptions through Clove Rx should still check the online list even if they have not received a direct notice.

If you or a clinic have a recalled product, officials advise you to:

Stop using it immediately and discard the medication.

Contact your doctor or health care provider right away if you have experienced any medical problems potentially linked to the medication.

Reach out with questions by contacting Sedgwick at 888-243-5547 or GreenwichRx6588@sedgwick.com , Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

Consumers can also report any adverse reactions or quality issues directly to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program online at fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm, or by calling 1-800-332-1088 to request a form to submit by mail or fax.