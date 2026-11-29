The Brief A young woman was reportedly shot in the leg inside a Walmart off I-45. Police say a man fired his weapon by accident.



A young woman was hospitalized on Sunday after a gun reportedly went off inside a Walmart on Houston's Northside.

North Houston: Woman shot accidentally

What we know:

The incident was reported inside the Walmart off I-45 and East Crosstimbers Street.

Police say a man fired his weapon by accident, hitting a 19-year-old in her leg. Her injury is said to not be life-threatening.

The man was taken into police custody.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified, and it's not clear if the man and woman knew each other.

It's also not clear if the man will be charged.

There are no other details regarding how the gun was fired accidentally.