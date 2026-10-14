DHS confirms target in Harris County ICE operation crash as new witnesses come forward in investigation

The Brief DHS confirmed that an ICE operation targeted Jose Mendoza Cervantes rather than Miguel Parra Hernandez, who was injured in the resulting weekend vehicle crash. Four new witnesses have stepped forward, including two men who were held inside the unmarked ICE vehicle alongside non-target detainee Luis Enriquez. Advocates state that fear and delayed immigration processing caused the delay in witnesses coming forward, and FIEL Houston is now working to secure U-Visas for them.



New details are emerging regarding a weekend crash involving an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) vehicle that left one man injured in Houston, as civil rights advocates and family members call for accountability.

Harris County ICE crash: Target remains wanted

What we know:

According to statement details from FIEL Houston and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the targeted individual in Saturday's enforcement operation was not Miguel Parra Hernandez—the driver injured in the collision—but rather Jose Mendoza Cervantes.

Wanted photo provided by Department of Homeland Security depicting Jose Mendonza-Cervantes

DHS confirmed that Cervantes is unlawfully present in the United States and has four prior arrests, including three for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and one for unlawful possession of a firearm. DHS clarified that Hernandez was not the intended target of the operation conducted on Saturday, October 10.

Dig Deeper: More details on Saturday's ICE-involved incident

Family and Advocates Speak Out

The other side:

During a Wednesday morning press conference, members of FIEL Houston gathered alongside the family and legal representation of another man detained during the incident, Luis Enriquez.

Enriquez’s sister, Nidia DelFin, spoke about her brother's background and current status.

"My brother is not a criminal. He didn't have any arrest warrants," DelFin said. "He has, actually, an immigration-approved case. He's in the line to get approved for his green card. He's been here 34 years. He owns his own small company."

According to FIEL Houston, Enriquez was one of two men detained by ICE agents and placed inside the unmarked vehicle involved in the crash.

Four New Witnesses

Dig deeper:

FIEL Houston announced that four new witnesses have come forward regarding the events surrounding the crash.

Among them are a man who was inside the vehicle with Miguel Parra Hernandez moments before the collision, as well as two men who were being held inside the ICE officers' vehicle.

When asked why these witnesses are only stepping forward days after the incident occurred, FIEL Houston Executive Director Cesar Espinosa pointed to widespread fear and delayed processing procedures within the immigration enforcement system.

"A lot of people are afraid to come forward in this climate. A lot of people are afraid to say anything," Espinosa explained. "And then it also takes time. This happened on a Saturday morning... We were having a hard time finding him. These people do not get processed immediately."

"The person gets detained. They usually disappear for 48 to 72 hours. We don't know where they are. Oftentimes the last we hear from them is a frantic call to a family member saying 'me están llevando, me están llevando' ('they’re arresting me'), and that's it. We don't hear from them until days later. We believe this is what happened in Luis’ case—we didn't hear from him for a couple of days. Once this process carried out, he was able to tell his story." — Cesar Espinosa, FIEL Houston Executive Director

What's Next?

FIEL Houston says it is currently working with local officials to secure U-Visas for the four witnesses who have come forward. U-Visas are set aside for victims or witnesses of certain crimes who assist law enforcement agencies in investigations or prosecutions.