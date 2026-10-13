Man struck by ICE SUV in Harris County: What we know and how other cases compare

The Brief An ICE agent driving an SUV struck Miguel Parra-Hernandez during an Oct. 10 operation in Harris County. The sheriff’s office and district attorney are investigating. ICE says agents saw their intended target enter the pickup with Parra-Hernandez. His attorney says that person was not in the vehicle. Security footage shows the SUV moving toward Parra-Hernandez, but a pickup blocks the impact. DHS has not answered FOX 26’s follow-up questions as of publication.



An ICE agent driving an SUV struck Miguel Parra-Hernandez during an immigration enforcement operation Saturday, Oct. 10, in northwest Harris County. The collision is not disputed, but the circumstances surrounding it—and the identity of another person in the pickup agents pursued—remain contested.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office has launched an independent investigation. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating the collision.

ICE says agents observed their intended target, Jose Mendoza-Cervantes, enter a vehicle with Parra-Hernandez before attempting a stop. Parra-Hernandez’s attorney, Kim Bruno, says Mendoza-Cervantes was not in the pickup and her client has never met him.

The incident raises questions that have surfaced in other immigration enforcement encounters this year, including the identification of intended targets, the role of vehicles and disputed explanations for the use of force.

What we know:

Two men left the pickup before the collision

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, agents were pursuing a wanted suspect when a white pickup traveled the wrong way on Clay Road near Highway 6.

The pickup stopped, and two men got out and ran in different directions. Parra-Hernandez ran into a nearby shopping-center parking lot, where an ICE-driven SUV struck him.

Security footage shows the approach, but the impact is obstructed

Security footage reviewed by FOX 26 shows the two men leaving the white pickup and running. An unmarked SUV turns into the parking lot and moves toward Parra-Hernandez. No emergency lights are visibly activated in that sequence.

A black pickup obstructs the camera’s view of the moment of impact. When that pickup moves, Parra-Hernandez is visible on the ground.

ICE acknowledges its vehicle struck him. The question under investigation is how the collision occurred, including whether the agent deliberately used the SUV to strike him.

Parra-Hernandez underwent surgery

Bruno says Parra-Hernandez underwent surgery for a broken leg.

In an Oct. 12 update, FIEL Houston said both legs were injured, but clarified that only his right leg was broken, in three places. The organization also reported additional injuries and said further procedures were anticipated.

According to his attorney and advocates, Parra-Hernandez remained hospitalized under the watch of ICE agents.

ICE’s original statement described his injuries as non-life-threatening and said he was in stable condition. That statement does not provide a current medical update.

What we don't know:

Whether ICE’s intended target was in the pickup

ICE says agents observed Mendoza-Cervantes enter the vehicle with Parra-Hernandez during surveillance.

Bruno disputes that identification. She says the other occupant was not Mendoza-Cervantes and that Parra-Hernandez does not know him.

FOX 26 has requested clarification about how agents identified the intended target and what evidence supports that identification.

Why the SUV struck Parra-Hernandez

ICE says Parra-Hernandez ran in front of its vehicle.

The statement does not explicitly say the driver feared for their safety or explain whether the SUV was being used to intercept Parra-Hernandez.

FOX 26 asked whether the agency considers the collision accidental and whether the agent perceived an immediate threat.

Whether additional recordings exist

FOX 26 has asked whether body cameras or vehicle cameras were recording, whether footage has been preserved and whether it has been provided to local investigators.

The security camera angle available to FOX 26 does not show the actual impact.

The basis for Parra-Hernandez’s continued custody

ICE describes Parra-Hernandez as a Mexican national in the United States without authorization.

FOX 26 has asked whether he was an intended target before the operation began, what agents knew about him before the stop and whether he faces any criminal allegations.

The exact timing

ICE’s statement places the operation at approximately 8:30 a.m. Central. Local authorities’ reported timeline places the incident around 7:20–7:30 a.m.

FOX 26 has asked the agency to clarify that discrepancy.

What they're saying:

ICE’s account

ICE says the operation targeted Mendoza-Cervantes, whom it describes as a public safety threat with a final removal order.

The agency lists four prior arrests for driving under the influence and an arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm. Those are descriptions of arrests, not confirmation of convictions.

ICE also says Mendoza-Cervantes had previously been removed twice and had entered the country unlawfully five times.

According to ICE, both men fled after the attempted vehicle stop. The agency says Parra-Hernandez ran in front of its SUV, officers immediately contacted emergency medical services and provided aid, and Mendoza-Cervantes remained at large.

The attorney’s account

Bruno says Parra-Hernandez has never met Mendoza-Cervantes and that the other person in the pickup was someone else.

She has also raised concerns about access to her client at the hospital, alleging agents interrupted and recorded a conversation and had her escorted out.

Those allegations have not been independently established by FOX 26.

FOX 26’s follow-up questions

FOX 26 requested clarification from ICE about the target identification, the SUV’s movement, recordings and Parra-Hernandez’s custody.

ICE referred those questions to the Department of Homeland Security. As of publication, DHS had not answered those follow-up questions.

How Other Encounters Compare:

The cases below involve different circumstances. An allegation, disputed account or charging decision in one does not establish what happened in another.

Houston: Lorenzo Salgado Araujo

An ICE agent fatally shot Lorenzo Salgado Araujo during a July 7 vehicle stop in Houston’s East End.

ICE initially said Salgado Araujo "weaponized his vehicle" in an attempt to run over an officer, prompting a self-defense shooting. Passengers in his van disputed that account, saying he did not try to run over an agent.

Rep. Sylvia Garcia later told FOX 26 that ICE said Salgado Araujo and his brother were not the intended targets, but another person in the van had an administrative warrant.

DHS said agents initiated the stop after seeing a person who resembled their target in a white van.

The comparison: Questions about target identification and a disputed explanation for force during a vehicle encounter.

Maine: Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero

An ICE agent fatally shot Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero during a July 13 vehicle encounter in Biddeford, Maine.

Federal explanations involved a vehicle threat and fear for public safety. Witnesses challenged the explanation for the shooting.

The station also reported Durán Guerrero was not ICE’s intended target.

The comparison: A person reported not to be the intended target was killed during an operation involving a vehicle. That does not establish that the target was absent from the vehicle.

Minneapolis: Renée Good

An ICE officer fatally shot Renée Good in her SUV on Jan. 7.

Federal officials said the officer feared for his life and fired in self-defense. Witnesses and local officials disputed that explanation.

FOX 9 reported that multiple recordings showed the encounter, generating conflicting interpretations of the vehicle’s movement and the threat to the officer.

The comparison: Video became central to scrutiny of the agency’s initial explanation. The reviewed reporting does not establish the same target-identification circumstances as Parra-Hernandez’s case.

Minneapolis: Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis

An ICE agent shot Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis on Jan. 14. The initial federal account alleged an attack on the agent.

DHS later retracted that account, and federal prosecutors dropped charges against Sosa-Celis and other men.

Agent Christian Castro subsequently faced state assault and false-reporting charges. FOX 9 also reported federal false-statement charges, to which Castro pleaded not guilty in September.

The comparison: This case illustrates an initial account that was later withdrawn and criminal allegations against an agent. The charges do not establish guilt.

What's next:

Investigators must establish the circumstances of Parra-Hernandez’s collision and assess the available video, witness accounts and other evidence.

Key unanswered questions include how agents identified the intended target, why the SUV moved toward Parra-Hernandez and whether additional recordings capture the encounter.

FOX 26 will update this story as investigators, DHS and Parra-Hernandez’s representatives provide additional information.