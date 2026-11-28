The Brief Windy Sunday Cold Front Rain Chances Rise Late Next Week



Look for Sunday morning to start off with mild temperatures before the next cold front blows into town.

It will be a breezy Sunday afternoon with temperatures stuck in the mid 60s for most of the day.

Wind advisory for parts of Texas

Parts of Texas, including Dallas and northern counties of the state, are under a Wind Advisory until Noon on Sunday.

A cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures and plenty of wind, but it won’t bring much rain.

Storm chances rise late next week

Our next best chance for widespread rain and strong storms will be toward the end of the week.

The latest forecast models have heavy rain and storms arriving on Thursday. As we get closer we will have a better idea of exact timing.

Temperatures heat up to near 80 leading up to this next system. So get ready for warmer days again this week too!

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