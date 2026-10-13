Harris County D.A. details investigation into ICE pursuit tactics in sit-down interview

The Brief The Harris County District Attorney’s Office is opening an independent investigation after an ICE vehicle struck a pedestrian during a weekend pursuit. District Attorney Sean Teare says he is prepared to bring state-level criminal charges against a federal agent. Teare sat down with FOX 26 to share critical details uncovered by his investigators, including evidence that two detained individuals were already inside the ICE agent’s vehicle at the time of the pursuit.



The Harris County District Attorney’s Office is opening an independent investigation after an ICE vehicle struck a pedestrian during a weekend pursuit. District Attorney Sean Teare says he is prepared to bring state-level criminal charges against a federal agent.

Teare sat down with FOX 26 to share critical details uncovered by his investigators, including evidence that two detained individuals were already inside the ICE agent’s vehicle at the time of the pursuit.

DA Sean Teare: "You Never Engage in a Pursuit With Detainees in Your Vehicle"

What they're saying:

Teare says his office evaluates any case where law enforcement injures or kills a civilian in Harris County, regardless of whether local officers or federal authorities are involved.

The primary charge under review is Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

"The vehicle that was used to strike this individual, driven by an ICE agent, had two other people that were already detained and in custody in the backseat," Teare told FOX 26. "I've been doing this job for 20 years. I have trained at the HPD Academy. I've trained at the Harris County Sheriff's Department Academy. You never engage in another pursuit once you already have people in custody in your vehicle."

Teare expressed concern that federal immigration officials could deport those two detained witnesses before state investigators can take their official statements. His office is actively working to ensure the individuals remain in the United States until interviews can be conducted.

Roadblock to Investigation: Federal Non-Cooperation

According to Teare, the biggest hurdle facing state investigators is a lack of cooperation from federal agencies. He says neither Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) nor the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is cooperating with the Harris County DA's Office.

"The difference is that when it is the Harris County Sheriff's Department, Houston Police Department... they cooperate," Teare said. "They invite us in, they work with us. That's different in these two investigations. ICE specifically and DHS as a whole is in no way cooperating. They certainly don't seem to want to hold anyone accountable, themselves included."

FOX 26 has reached out to an ICE spokesperson regarding these claims, and we are waiting on a response.

Local investigators are relying heavily on independent methods to piece together the incident:

Detailed witness statements and neighborhood canvassing

Drone surveillance mapping and specialized crash reconstruction

A newly launched online portal where community members, regardless of legal status, can anonymously upload photos, videos, and information.

How the Incident Unfolded: A Timeline of Events

ICE operation begins in Northwest Harris County

Saturday Morning:

ICE agents were pursuing a white truck carrying two men near Clay Road and Highway 6. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the white truck began driving the wrong way down Clay Road before coming to a complete stop.

Saturday Morning:

Two men exited the white truck and fled on foot. One man ran eastbound down Clay Road and escaped. The second man, identified as Miguel Parra, was struck by an ICE vehicle.

Hospitalization :

Parra was rushed to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery for a broken leg. An ICE spokesperson confirmed Parra is an undocumented Mexican national. Attorney Kim Bruno says Parra remains under continuous guard by ICE agents while hospitalized.

Conflicting Accounts Over Target's Identity

ICE officials released a photo of Jose Mendoza-Cervantes, identifying him as the target of the operation who remains at large following a "dangerous attempt to evade arrest."

However, Parra’s defense attorney, Kim Bruno, strongly disputes the federal government's account. Bruno states that her client does not know and has never heard of Mendoza-Cervantes, alleging that the second man inside the truck was not the wanted suspect.