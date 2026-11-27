The Brief Chilly Start To Black Friday Weekend Weather Looks Awesome Rain Chances Rise Late Next Week



Prepare for another day of chilly temperatures on Black Friday, but things will get a bit warmer over the weekend. There may even be increased chances of rain next week.

Chilly start to shopping

Early shoppers getting in on deals Friday morning will be waiting in another round of chilly temperatures. We are in the 30s and 40s to start the day. We should rebound nicely to the middle 60s by the afternoon with a few passing clouds. Afternoon temperatures rise to the 70s this weekend.

Weekend weather looks awesome

Holiday weekend weather looks pretty awesome for Houston with plenty of sunshine expected on Saturday and highs rebounding to the low 70s. Some models are hinting at another weak cold front on Sunday.

It doesn't appear that it will bring much rain, but it could knock temperatures back to the 40s by Sunday night after climbing to near 70 on Sunday afternoon.

Rain chances rise late next week

Our next best chance for widespread rain and isolated storms will be toward the end of next week. The latest forecast models have heavy rain arriving on Thursday. As we get closer, we will have a better idea of exact timing.