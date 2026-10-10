Harris County deputies investigating auto-pedestrian crash involving ICE vehicle

The Brief The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating an auto-pedestrian accident involving an ICE-operated vehicle. Deputies said the incident happened around 7:20 a.m. on Clay Road. Deputies said the incident "appears to have occurred while ICE authorities were conducting an enforcement action in the area."



The Harris County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle being operated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

What we know:

The sheriff's office posted on X that they were responding to an auto-pedestrian crash that happened around 7:20 a.m. on Clay Road.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, ICE agents were in pursuit of a wanted suspect who came south on Sixth, then went westbound in the eastbound lanes, bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Authorities said both the driver and passenger fled from the scene.

HCSO said ICE agents attempted to capture both individuals.

In the process of attempting to capture the passenger, a lone ICE agent in his vehicle, was trying to box the passenger into the backside building at the corner of the street, and that's when, authorities said, the ICE agent struck the passenger.

Officials said the passenger, who is 48-years-old, was taken to the hospital. Authorities said they were waiting for a medical update, but they said the passenger has a broken leg and is being checked out for any other injuries. The passenger is currently in the custody of ICE at the hospital.

Harris County authorities said they do know who the ICE agent is that was involved in the crash.

Harris County officials said, according to ICE, they had a warrant for the driver of the vehicle, but did not say what the warrant was for. The passenger is in ICE custody for being in the country illegally as far as Harris County officials are aware.

Harris County officials said there weren't any guns, drugs, or anything illegal in the vehicle.

The driver, according to Harris County officials, has not been apprehended.

A representative of the Harris County Special Investigation Bureau did not know there was ICE activity going on prior to the crash occurring.

What we don't know:

Harris County officials did not provide the names of the driver or passenger involved in the incident.

Authorities did not provide any description of the driver.

What they're saying:

Leslie Briones, who is the Harris County Commissioner for Precinct 4, released a statement on Saturday saying, "I am horrified to learn that an ICE vehicle struck a man on Clay Road this morning in Precinct 4. While we wait to learn more, my prayers are with his family. Under the Trump administration, ICE has brought chaos and destruction to communities across our country. ICE must cooperate fully with the Harris County Sheriff's Office and release all video evidence of this incident. We demand full transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law."