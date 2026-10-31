1 killed, 1 injured in auto-pedestrian crash in Webster

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The Brief Webster police said one person was killed and another was critically injured Friday night after both were struck by a car that fled the scene. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition, according to police. Police said they believe the vehicle involved is a red Chevrolet sedan that has significant front-end damage.



Webster police are searching for a vehicle that left the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash that killed one person and critically injured another Friday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 200 block of Water Street just after 9:30 p.m. Friday for reports of a crash involving two people and a vehicle.

Authorities said they located a 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman with serious injuries that had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to an area hospital for emergency surgery and is in critical condition, police said.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified a suspect in the crash, but said they believe the vehicle involved is a red Chevrolet sedan with significant front-end damage.

The victims' identities have not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Webster Police Department at 281-332-2426.