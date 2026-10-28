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The Brief A man was shot around 2:20 a.m. Monday behind a bar on West Texas Avenue in Baytown. He was taken to a hospital by helicopter and is reportedly in stable condition. Christopher Chavez, 21, was arrested. He faces an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.



A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police say he shot another man behind a bar in Baytown early Monday morning.

Police say Christopher Chavez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Shooting outside Baytown bar

What we know:

The shooting was reported around 2:20 a.m. Monday in the back parking lot of a bar on West Texas Avenue near South Commerce Street.

According to police, witnesses reported that Chavez arrived at the location and approached a female bartender.

He was allegedly later seen near the back door with another man who was trying to convince him to leave. Police say Chavez then took out a gun and shot at the man.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital by helicopter. He was last reported to be in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the wounded man or said what led to the confrontation.

Suspect arrested in Baytown shooting

Dig deeper:

Police say investigators used license plate reader technology to track down Chavez. They located him and his vehicle at a bait camp on Simms Road in Baytown, and he was taken into custody.

What they're saying:

In a news release, the Baytown Police Department said it would not tolerate this type of violence in the city.

"We remain committed to holding individuals accountable for violent offenses and working to keep our community safe," the department said.