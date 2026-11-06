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The Brief Houston Mayor John Whitmire signed an executive order changing when HPD officers contact ICE. Under the new policy, officers will only contact ICE if someone is arrested for a jailable offense and has an administrative ICE warrant. Whitmire says the change will reduce fear and anxiety while maintaining public safety.



Houston Mayor John Whitmire signed an executive order Friday changing the Houston Police Department's policy on contacting federal immigration authorities.

The new policy limits when HPD officers will contact ICE, focusing on individuals arrested for jailable offenses who also have administrative ICE warrants.

Whitmire says the change is intended to reduce fear and anxiety among Houston residents while allowing officers to focus on public safety.

Houston changes HPD policy on ICE

What's new:

Whitmire announced the executive order alongside Houston Police Chief J. Noe Diaz, who confirmed the department is updating its directive to officers.

Under the new policy, HPD will only contact ICE when someone is arrested for a jailable offense and also has an administrative ICE warrant.

HPD will no longer contact ICE solely because someone has an administrative warrant if that person is not arrested. If an officer issues a citation, that person will be allowed to go about their day.

"As the mayor stated, the message is clear. ICE will only be contacted if someone commits a jailable offense," Diaz said.

Whitmire says officers will notify ICE when an arrested person has a qualifying warrant and is taken to jail. From there, he says, it will be the responsibility of the Harris County Jail and Harris County government to respond accordingly.

Why Whitmire is changing the policy

What they're saying:

Whitmire says his decision comes after conversations with newly elected state leaders, members of his administration, HPD leadership and community members.

The mayor says he voted against Senate Bill 4 while serving in the Texas Legislature because of concerns about the fear and anxiety it could create.

"I voted no because we were concerned about the fear, the anxiety that it would create," Whitmire said.

However, Whitmire says he understands the original intent of the legislation was to remove dangerous criminals from Texas streets.

He also pointed to the city's dependence on state funding for services, including public safety, transportation and the health department, as a factor in how his administration previously handled the issue.

Whitmire says he has been in contact with newly elected statewide officials and believes SB 4 will not be a priority for the incoming state leadership.

He says he is moving forward with the executive order even though the current state administration remains in office for another two months.

"It will improve our public safety. It will reduce the fear and anxiety of students, our workers, and I will take the responsibility of making this change, even with the current administration still in office for two months," Whitmire said.