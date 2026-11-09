Houston Food Bank raises concerns about food insecurity, SNAP participation and rising costs ahead of holidays

The Brief As Thanksgiving approaches, the Houston Food Bank says more families across the region are struggling to afford necessities, including groceries, rent and utilities. The organization says it is on track to serve more families this year than last year. Katherine Byers with the Houston Food Bank says the holiday season can bring even more financial pressure for families.



As Thanksgiving approaches, the Houston Food Bank says more families across the region are struggling to afford necessities, including groceries, rent and utilities.

The organization says it is on track to serve more families this year than last year.

What they're saying:

Katherine Byers with the Houston Food Bank says the holiday season can bring even more financial pressure for families.

"The holiday season can bring extra financial pressures that can come from maybe reduced hours because kids are out of school and someone has to watch them or just the general rising costs of utilities, gas, rent and groceries," Byers said.

The Houston Food Bank also says it is concerned about a decline in the number of Texans participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Byers says there has been approximately a 20% decline in the number of families participating in SNAP across Texas since the passage of H.R. 1, also known as the One Big Beautiful Bill.

"Some families aren’t meeting work requirements. Some families are self-selecting off, because they’re fearful of being sanctioned," Byers said.

SNAP helps eligible families afford groceries through monthly food assistance benefits. Byers says the program plays an important role in helping families access nutritious food.

"For every one meal a food bank provides, SNAP can provide nine," Byers said.

She says food banks cannot make up for the gap left by reductions in SNAP benefits.

"Food banks cannot possibly fill the enormous gap that cutbacks to SNAP leave," Byers said.

The Houston Food Bank says it can help people navigate SNAP work requirements, apply for benefits or complete their recertification.

Beyond food assistance, the organization says it is hearing from more people who need help with housing and utility costs.

The Houston Food Bank serves an 18-county region, including Harris, Fort Bend and Brazoria counties, and works with other regional food banks to help meet community needs.

Byers says families are often forced to make difficult decisions about which expenses to pay first.

"Families are always having to make hard choices between things like rent, medicine, utilities," Byers said.

Byers says Harris County has one of the highest eviction rates in the country, making rental assistance a major concern for families trying to avoid losing their housing.

The Houston Food Bank works with United Way and the 2-1-1 system to connect people with organizations that provide rental and utility assistance.

As the holiday season approaches, Byers says one of her biggest concerns is that families may be hesitant to ask for help because of the stigma sometimes associated with food assistance.

"My concern is that families won’t access our services. There is sometimes stigma associated with getting help," Byers said.

The organization is encouraging families who need help putting nutritious food on the table to use its available resources.

Starting November 30 through December 4, the Houston Food Bank will also host its Share Your Holidays program. Families can call a number listed on the organization’s website to sign up for a special holiday food package that can be picked up at participating partner locations.

The food bank is also encouraging community members to support its work through donations and volunteer opportunities, particularly during the holiday season.

How to get help or donate

People struggling to afford groceries can visit the Houston Food Bank’s website and use its Find Food tool to locate a nearby food pantry.

Those needing help with housing, utilities or other essential expenses can also call 2-1-1 to connect with available community resources.

People interested in donating or volunteering can find additional information through the Houston Food Bank’s website.