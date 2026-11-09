Houston weather: Light rain chances to linger into Tuesday

The Brief Dreary Monday with off and on rain Light rain lingers into Tuesday Midweek cold front brings lows in the 40s



CLOUDY, SOGGY MONDAY

We're starting the week cloudy and cool, with showers continuing tonight, especially near and south of I-10.. The best chance for heavy rain will likely stay southwest of Houston. There could also be a few rumbles of thunder and lightning. Flood threat should mainly stick around parts of south Texas, where the heaviest rain has been.

A FEW SHOWERS LINGER TUESDAY

Clouds and pleasantly cool air stick around Tuesday, with a few sprinkles or light rain at times. The better chances stay south and west, with cool morning temperatures starting off in the 50s. Afternoon highs should warm into the low 70s.

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WARMER FOR VETERANS DAY, THEN COOLER

Look for mid to upper 70s on Wednesday with a few showers possible. A cold front moves through late Wednesday night, and drier, pleasant air settles in for the rest of the week. Lows drop into the 40s and low 50s Thursday and Friday nights, with highs in the 70s. Cool mornings and pleasant afternoons will stick around for the weekend with a few showers returning by Sunday.