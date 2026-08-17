Highway 6 North crash: Woman dead, 2 juveniles injured after vehicle hits concrete pillar

The Brief A woman was killed and two juveniles were critically injured after a crash in northwest Harris County on Sunday evening. Investigators say the driver failed to stay in her lane, left the roadway, and slammed into a concrete pillar in a parking lot. Both underage passengers were flown via Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.



A deadly crash is under investigation in northwest Harris County after officials say a woman was found dead and two juveniles severely injured in a crash on Sunday evening.

Crash kills woman, injures two juveniles

What we know:

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday to a parking lot along Highway 6 North just north of Clay Road.

Deputies say Jessica Esparza was driving a gold 2008 Kia Rio northbound with a 13-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl as passengers. Esparza failed to stay in a single lane and veered northeast off the roadway into a private parking lot, where the vehicle crashed into a concrete pillar.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

Esparza was found dead at the scone when officials arrived, the sheriff's office reported. Both young passengers had life-threatening injuries and were taken to Memorial Hermann Medical Center on Life Flight.

A witness at the scene told investigators he saw the Kia driving northbound at a high rate of speed just before the crash.

The crash remains under active investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.

What we don't know:

The relationship between the woman and two juveniles is unknown.