Highway 6 North crash: Woman dead, 2 juveniles injured after vehicle hits concrete pillar
HOUSTON - A deadly crash is under investigation in northwest Harris County after officials say a woman was found dead and two juveniles severely injured in a crash on Sunday evening.
Crash kills woman, injures two juveniles
What we know:
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday to a parking lot along Highway 6 North just north of Clay Road.
Deputies say Jessica Esparza was driving a gold 2008 Kia Rio northbound with a 13-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl as passengers. Esparza failed to stay in a single lane and veered northeast off the roadway into a private parking lot, where the vehicle crashed into a concrete pillar.
Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston
Esparza was found dead at the scone when officials arrived, the sheriff's office reported. Both young passengers had life-threatening injuries and were taken to Memorial Hermann Medical Center on Life Flight.
A witness at the scene told investigators he saw the Kia driving northbound at a high rate of speed just before the crash.
The crash remains under active investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.
What we don't know:
The relationship between the woman and two juveniles is unknown.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office Traffic Release Record