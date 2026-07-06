Man accused of leaving puppy locked in trunk in Channelview field

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The Brief Deontwon Marquise Perry Jr., 21, is facing a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals. He is accused of leaving a dog in a locked trunk in a field. The dog was treated by the Houston SPCA.



A man accused of dumping a puppy in a locked trunk in a Channelview field has been arrested, authorities say.

According to the Harris County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office, Deontwon Marquise Perry Jr., 21, is facing a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals.

The incident happened in January, but Perry was arraigned last week.

Dog found in chest

The backstory:

Authorities say a passerby found the German Shepherd mix – believed to be about 11 months old – in the trunk. The dog named "Buster" could reportedly be heard whimpering in the container.

Buster was rescued and taken to the Houston SPCA for care and evaluation.

Precinct 1’s Animal Cruelty Unit investigated the case with the Houston SPCA.

What you can do:

Constable Alan Rosen asks anyone who spots sees animal cruelty to call the Houston SPCA at 713-869-7722.