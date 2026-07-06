Harris County crime: Man accused of stealing private ambulance taken into custody

The Brief A man was taken into custody after authorities say he stole a private ambulance with a medic inside. The incident happened along Bold River Road and Doves Landing Avenue in Northwest Harris County. The medic was not injured during the incident.



A man was taken into custody after authorities say he stole a private ambulance with a medic inside Monday afternoon in northwest Harris County.

Harris County crime: Suspect in custody after allegedly stealing private ambulance with medic inside

What we know:

According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. along Bold River Road and Doves Landing Avenue.

Deputies say the suspect stole the ambulance while a medic was inside. When authorities arrived, investigators say the suspect tried to run, but deputies quickly apprehended him and took him into custody after a brief pursuit.

The medic was not injured during the incident.

Constable Mark Herman said the situation could have ended much differently and credited deputies for quickly taking the suspect into custody within minutes.

FOX 26 reached out to Concord EMS for comment but has not yet received a response.