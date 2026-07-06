Houston weather: Steamy Monday in the 90s, pop-up storms possible
HOUSTON - It's another typical July weather day with hot and humid conditions as temperature highs reach into the 90s. There is a slight possibility of isolated storms.
Pop-up storms return
Isolated storms develop this afternoon after highs reach the mid 90s and again tomorrow with brief downpours, frequent lightning possible.
Most areas will stay hot and humid, but any storm could impact afternoon and evening plans.
July heat holds
Highs stay in the mid 90s this week with heat index values between 100 and 105. Mornings remain muggy, followed by hot afternoons with only limited rain relief.
Tropical moisture this weekend
A tropical plume may push deeper moisture into Southeast Texas by the weekend. Rain chances climb as scattered showers and storms become more likely Saturday into Sunday.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority