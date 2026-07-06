Houston weather: Steamy Monday in the 90s, pop-up storms possible

The Brief Pop-up storms possible today and tomorrow July heat continues all week Tropical plume could bring weekend rain



It's another typical July weather day with hot and humid conditions as temperature highs reach into the 90s. There is a slight possibility of isolated storms.

Pop-up storms return

Isolated storms develop this afternoon after highs reach the mid 90s and again tomorrow with brief downpours, frequent lightning possible.

Most areas will stay hot and humid, but any storm could impact afternoon and evening plans.

July heat holds

Highs stay in the mid 90s this week with heat index values between 100 and 105. Mornings remain muggy, followed by hot afternoons with only limited rain relief.

Tropical moisture this weekend

A tropical plume may push deeper moisture into Southeast Texas by the weekend. Rain chances climb as scattered showers and storms become more likely Saturday into Sunday.