The Brief A 79-year-old man was allegedly assaulted and robbed of his cash and wallet after using an ATM near a Walgreens in Pearland. Two Houston men have been arrested and charged for their involvement, but the primary attacker remains at large. Investigators are asking the public to help identify the remaining suspect.



Pearland authorities are asking for help identifying a man who physically assaulted and robbed an elderly victim outside a local Walgreens pharmacy.

Aggravated robbery suspect wanted

What we know:

Pearland police officers were called about a robbery at a Walgreens located on Shadow Creek Parkway in Pealrand on June 19.

Investigators learned a 79-year-old man had just withdrawn cash from a nearby ATM and was walking back to his car. He was approached by a Black male wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Police say the suspect physically attacked the elderly man, causing bodily injury and then stole his wallet and the cash he withdrew.

Detectives were able to identify and arrest two other men accused of being involved in the robbery.

According to Pearland police, they arrested Donte Belle, 30, who has been charged with aggravated robbery for allegedly driving the getaway vehicle, and Demondtra Moore, 23, who is charged with aggravated robbery for allegedly acting as a lookout.

The Pearland Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division – Special Investigations Unit is actively working the case to bring the final suspect into custody.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect who assaulted the victim and robbed him is unknown.

What you can do:

Detectives are urging anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the primary suspect to contact the Pearland Police Department Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 281-997-4211. Callers should reference this specific investigation. Officials are also asking the public to widely share the surveillance video on social media to help expand their reach.