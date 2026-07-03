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Third person charged in connection to death of Montgomery County deputy

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 3, 2026 5:26 PM CDT
Published July 3, 2026 5:26 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Another person has been charged in connection with the death of Montgomery County Deputy Erika Serrato.
    • The suspect was involved in a separate crash that brought deputies to the scene. Dept. Serrato was struck by another vehicle while handling that scene.
    • Two other people have also been charged in connection.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A third person has been charged in connection to the I-45 crash that killed Montgomery County Deputy Erika Serrato last weekend.

Montgomery County deputy crash: Third person charged

What we know:

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced on Friday that 31-year-old Oluwatobiloba Sofela was arrested for the initial crash that brought officials to the scene before Dept. Serrato's death.

Officials say Sofela has been charged with Collision Involving Injury and Tampering with Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair.

What we don't know:

Details about the charges are not available at this time.

PREVIOUS: Montgomery County deputy killed on North Freeway
PREVIOUS: Montgomery County deputy killed on North Freeway

PREVIOUS: Montgomery County deputy killed on North Freeway

A 24-year-old Montgomery County sheriff's deputy was killed early Sunday morning after a commercial truck struck her while she was directing traffic at the scene of an alleged DWI crash on Interstate 45, authorities said.

The backstory:

Deputy Erika Serrato was initially on the scene of a separate crash at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday on I-45 in The Woodlands.

The sheriff's office says deputies were investigating and directing traffic when a Freightliner truck towing a trailer struck Dept. Serrato and a patrol vehicle, among other vehicles.

The deputy was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Four other people were injured in the crash involving the Freightliner, including another Montgomery County deputy.

Two other people have been charged in connection to the incident.

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Montgomery County deputy killed: Charges filed in connection to weekend crash that killed Erika Serrato
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Montgomery County deputy killed: Charges filed in connection to weekend crash that killed Erika Serrato

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has announced charges have been filed following a crash that took the life of a Montgomery County deputy over the weekend.

Ivan Perez, 20, was allegedly driving the truck that struck Dept. Serrato. He has been charged with Passing Certain Vehicles Causing Bodily Injury.

Ashton Jammer, 34, was said to be involved in the initial crash that brought deputies to the scene. He was charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

The Source: Texas Department of Public Safety and previous FOX 26 reporting

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