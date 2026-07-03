Third person charged in connection to death of Montgomery County deputy

The Brief Another person has been charged in connection with the death of Montgomery County Deputy Erika Serrato. The suspect was involved in a separate crash that brought deputies to the scene. Dept. Serrato was struck by another vehicle while handling that scene. Two other people have also been charged in connection.



A third person has been charged in connection to the I-45 crash that killed Montgomery County Deputy Erika Serrato last weekend.

Montgomery County deputy crash: Third person charged

What we know:

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced on Friday that 31-year-old Oluwatobiloba Sofela was arrested for the initial crash that brought officials to the scene before Dept. Serrato's death.

Officials say Sofela has been charged with Collision Involving Injury and Tampering with Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair.

What we don't know:

Details about the charges are not available at this time.

The backstory:

Deputy Erika Serrato was initially on the scene of a separate crash at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday on I-45 in The Woodlands.

The sheriff's office says deputies were investigating and directing traffic when a Freightliner truck towing a trailer struck Dept. Serrato and a patrol vehicle, among other vehicles.

The deputy was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Four other people were injured in the crash involving the Freightliner, including another Montgomery County deputy.

Two other people have been charged in connection to the incident.

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Ivan Perez, 20, was allegedly driving the truck that struck Dept. Serrato. He has been charged with Passing Certain Vehicles Causing Bodily Injury.

Ashton Jammer, 34, was said to be involved in the initial crash that brought deputies to the scene. He was charged with Driving While Intoxicated.