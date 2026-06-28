Montgomery County deputy Erika Serrato killed on North Freeway; lanes closed off in The Woodlands

The Brief Deputy Erika Serrato, 24, was struck and killed by a commercial truck early Sunday while directing traffic around an initial multi-vehicle accident. A second deputy suffered minor injuries in the crash, and authorities have charged one of the drivers from the initial collision, Ashton Jammer, 34, with driving while intoxicated. The driver of the commercial vehicle was also hospitalized, and the cause of the secondary collision remains under investigation.



A 24-year-old Montgomery County sheriff's deputy was killed in a crash early Sunday morning while she was on the scene of a separate crash on the North Freeway, authorities said. Northbound lanes of the freeway are closed off at this time.

Montgomery Co. deputy killed on I-45

What they're saying:

Deputy Erika Serrato, a six-year veteran of the sheriff's office, died from her injuries at a hospital following the 2:39 a.m. crash near the Woodlands Parkway exit. Serrato was assigned to District 2 of the sheriff's office.

Deputy Erika Serrato

According to sheriff's officials, Dept. Serrato and other deputies were investigating a separate crash and directing traffic when a heavy-duty commercial truck pulling a trailer struck Serrato and two marked patrol units. The patrol vehicles had their emergency lights activated at the time, investigators said.

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A second deputy was injured by flying debris during the crash. He was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and has since been released.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was also taken to a hospital for treatment. That driver's condition is unknown.

What they're saying:

"Our hearts are broken today," Montgomery County Sheriff Doolittle said in a statement. "Deputy Serrato made the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting our community. We ask that you keep her family, friends, and fellow deputies in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."

Arrest in initial crash

Dig deeper:

Authorities identified one of the drivers involved in the initial collision as 34-year-old Ashton Jammer. Jammer has been charged with driving while intoxicated and will be booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

What's next:

Authorities said additional details regarding the ongoing investigation and funeral arrangements will be released in the coming days.